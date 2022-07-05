Use 'Meko Bono' Festival to accelerate rapid development - Minister

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has suggested the need for stakeholders in the Bono and Bono East Regions to capitalise on the 'Meko Bono' Homecoming and Festival celebration to step up rapid development.

She also encouraged the use of the forum to project the identity of the Bono people wherever they found themselves.



"It is a wake-up call on the Chiefs and people of the Bono descent to marshal efforts as one people with the same identity and destiny to strategize and develop for a prosperous future”, she indicated.



Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the suggestion during a grand durbar to climax the 'Meko Bono' Home Coming and Festival celebration, which was on the theme “Unifying Our People for Development through Tourism and Culture" in Sunyani.



The week-long event initiated and organised by Bonofie was supported by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Sunyani Traditional Council, Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Centre for National Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The ‘Bonofie’is a wholly Ghanaian but international event organisation promoting the socio-cultural and economic development of the Bono and Bono East Regions.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene expressed optimism the event would facilitate and promote the resolution of most chieftaincy disputes across the region, saying bringing unity among the chiefs who were the custodians of the land, culture and tradition to drive home development of the region was in the right direction and encouraging.



In a welcoming address, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Akwamuhene of Sunyani Traditional Area said the history of Bono could not be told without acknowledging the chiefs and people of Dormaa and Techiman because they played a vital role and continued to drive the progress of the Bono people.



He urged the organisers of the event to invite the Bono people in Cote d’Ivoire to participate in the subsequent celebrations because “they are all our people to enhance the image of the festival”.