Use NYA opportunity to redeem yourself – Pius Hadzide told

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nenegbe, has charged former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Hadzide to live up to expectations and not lose the trust of the President and Ghanaians.

According to him, his new appointment presents him an opportunity to prove to Ghanaians that he is a diligent and honest politician who does not engage in any illegalities.



To him, “Pius is likely to live up to expectation and it is important he does that. This is a second chance he has been given and he must prove beyond doubt and deliver on his mandate.”



READ MORE: Ambassador Boateng sends goodwill message to NPP members ahead of Annual Delegates Conferences



The politician noted that investigations into the Australian Visa scandal which Pius was implicated in was never resolved and he is still suffering the tag. “No one was punished for the scandal and Pius still carries the tag around. Performing excellently in this new role is how he can redeem himself. We want him to meet the expectations of the youth and create more jobs for them.”

He charged Pius Hadzide to orient the youth and instill in them good values to develop the country. “The incidence of fraud is high in Ghana now and the younger ones seeing their colleagues drive around in flashy cars interest others. But the NYA should lead the charge to educate the youth to be responsible citizens.”



In a discussion on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah, Koku Nenegbe was sure Pius will transfer his expertise from the various ministries to efficiently execute his mandate as NYA boss.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide Pius Hadzide as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).



Mr. Hadzide takes over from Sylvester Tetteh, who is now the Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro.