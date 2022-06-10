Use Togbe Afede’s ex-gratia to pay GPHA ex-workers - Ashitey Adjei

Togbe Afede XIV

Leader of the ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) whose severance benefits have remained unpaid after they were retrenched in 2002, is calling on government to re-direct the ex-gratia rejected by Togbe Afede XIV into paying off some of the ex-workers.

In a statement, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, said such a re-channelling will put the money to a more just use after the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state rejected it as rather obscene.



“Ghc365,000.00 can pay more than one of the over four thousand of us who this country has denied benefits that we genuinely earned by breaking our backs for our country.



“The fact that this huge amount was paid to one person for working just part-time for only four years while we, who spent years working at the GPHA have been refused our benefits since 2002 is an injustice that has to be rectified as soon as possible and I think this public-spirited behaviour by Togbe Afede XIV provides the impetus,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei wrote.



The call is coming after Togbe Afede XIV rejected Ghc365,000.00 that had been paid into his account by government as ex-gratia for serving as Council of State member for four years (2017 – 2021).



According to Togbe Afede XIV in a letter explaining his return of the money, it was too huge for just a part time service and only for just four years in a country as poor as Ghana.



Interestingly, the same government which paid Togbe Afede XIV, together with other Council of State members the huge obscene ex-gratia is continuing injustice against the over 4,000 GPHA Ex-workers who were retrenched in 2002 and have since not been paid their severance benefits.

Their retrenchment had been under a program sponsored by the World Bank.



However, out of the over 4,000 ex-workers, only five (5) have been paid while the remaining have been left without anything.



As Mr. Ashitey Adjei points out, “a number of the ex-workers have died out of melancholy while many have lost their families because they have been rendered poor by the injustice and yet our government has Ghc365,000 to pay one person for just four years part-time service.”



The ex-workers’ leader called on government to as a matter of justice pay the GPHA ex-workers, “the little that is due them; start with the ex-gratia that Togbe Afede has rejected.’



Meanwhile, Mr. Ashitey Adjei has commended Togbe Afede for what he says is his public-spirited act.



“But we will also be grateful if Togbe would add his voice to our pleas for justice from government.”