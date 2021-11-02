Use beach road to Tema – Police caution ‘aboboyaa’ riders

The police will begin patrolling the motorway to prevent the tricycle riders from plying the road

The Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, DCOP Martin Ayiih has issued a stern warning to operators of tricycles popularly known as ‘aboboyaa’ who have disregarded the ban on them using the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The ban on aboboyaa on the Motorway was expected to take effect on Monday, November 1, 2021, but reports indicate the directive has not been observed. Some aboboyaa riders when asked why they have disregarded the directive claimed they have no alternative route to Tema apart from the Motorway.



DCOP Martin Ayiih responding to this indicated that this claim is false as the ‘Beach Road’ can be used as an alternative route to Tema.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, DCOP Martin Ayiih shared, “Basically they are arguing there is no other way for them to travel to Tema aside from the Motorway and that is not true. When you want to travel to Tema from Accra, you either use the Beach Road or the Motorway. So if a ban has been placed on aboboyaa using the Motorway, then your alternative is the Beach Road. Use that road and you’re safe and we are going to enforce that.”

The MTTD Commander revealed the Police from Wednesday, November 3, 2021, will patrol the Motorway to enforce the ban.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, announced a week ago a ban on the use of tricycles popularly known in Ghana as ‘Aboboyaa’ on the Accra-Tema Motorway, effective November 1.



This, he says, is to ensure that tricycles carrying waste do not ply the Motorway following the restrictions placed on them.