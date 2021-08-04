Use cathedral money to build schools, hospitals - MP fires Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament of Twifo Atti Morkwa Constituency in the Central Region, David Vondee, has kicked against government’s decision to construct a National Cathedral for the country.

According to him, the move is a misplaced priority for the people of Ghana adding that, there are serious issues facing the country that need urgent attention and not “church buildings”.



His comment comes after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2021 Budget Review statement last Thursday appealed to Ghanaians to willingly donate not less than GHC100 every month to support the construction of the National Cathedral.



The initiative, dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into “no amount is small” according to the Finance Minister, is to support the fund-raisers to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.



Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that, National Cathedral is expected to be completed and commissioned on March 6, 2024.



However, speaking on Atinka Fm AM Drive Show hosted by Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Mr. Vondee accused the government of defrauding Ghanaians through that appeal.

He said such funds can be channeled into the construction of schools, particularly in areas where “schools under trees” are predominant.



He added that the funds can help build hospitals, roads and other developmental projects that will benefit Ghanaians.



“Why won’t the government come out and appeal to Ghanaians to donate GHC100 for the construction of schools, hospitals and other needed facilities which will enhance the development of Ghana."



“We are in a country where students are still seen learning under trees, we still have health facility deficits and bad road networks. So, why is the government now begging for a donation to be made for a promise they made to deceive Ghanaians”? he quizzed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 5, 2020 cut sod for the construction of the National Cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the cathedral was a fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.



However, the Member of Parliament of Akim Oda, Alexander Akwesi Acquah, debunked the allegations by David Vondee and indicated that, President Akufo-Addo is fulfilling the will of God and not defrauding Ghanaians.



He called on all Ghanaians to kindly donate to support the project.