Use dialogue, don’t fight over E-Levy - GPCC to Parliament

MP's fighting in Parliament

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has urged the Minority and the Majority sides of Parliament to use dialogue to build consensus on the way forward in passing the E-Levy bill.

After deliberations at the 2022 conference of heads of churches and organisations, the council has maintained that the outcome of the 2020 general election is an indication that Ghanaians demand the august House to work together in the interest of the nation.



A communique issued by the GPCC indicated that the outcome of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections left no one in doubt that Ghanaians voted for unity and consensus building, especially in an almost hung Parliament.



“The recent confusion in Parliament over the passage of the E-Levy Bill has exposed the extreme partisanship and lack of consensus-building between the Executive and the Legislature and between the leadership of the two main political parties in Parliament.



“The council is therefore appealing to all parties to use dialogue and consensus building in coming to decisions in the interest of the collective will of the people of Ghana whom they seek to serve,” GPCC said.



UTAG’s industrial action



The council has asked the government and the university teachers to consider the long-term effect of the strike on students and resolve the impasse in the shortest possible time.

“We are therefore calling on government and UTAG to consider the long-term impact of this stalemate on the future of our students and return to the negotiation table with open minds, less entrenched positions and commitments to respecting the outcome of all negotiated settlements.”



NLC must show impartiality



According to the GPCC, the National Labour Commission as an independent arbitrator must exhibit neutrality in its engagement with the disputing parties.



“We also urge the National Labour Commission in particular to at all times demonstrate a posture of impartiality and proactiveness in resolving labour disputes rather than being reactionary in their approach to dealing with labour unions.”



“While urging government-the employer to demonstrate sincerity and commitments to a lasting negotiated settlement to this impasse, we also wish to appeal to UTAG to consider calling off its industrial action and returning to the negotiation table,” the statement noted.