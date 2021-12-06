Use dialogue to resolve current and future deadlocks - Peace Council to Parliament

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairperson of the NPC

The National Peace Council has called on both sides of Parliament to continue the path of dialogue in resolving the current impasse over the 2022 budget statement and those that may recur in the future.

The Council in a statement noted that it has met with both sides and expressed concern about the disturbing happenings in Parliament and called for calm.



“The Council further urged the leaders to resort to dialogue and consensus building in resolving the impasse.”



"The Council further urge the media and those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements to protect the peace, security and integrity of our beloved country," the statement added.

Below is their letter to Parliament:



