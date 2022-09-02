Use law to address grievances against media - PRINPAG President

The newly sworn-in executives of the PRINPAG

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD

The President of the Private Newspaper, Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Mr. Andrews Edwin Arthur, has urged the public to use the law to address grievances against the media.

His remarks came on the back of recent directives to some media houses, mainly from traditional authorities to suspend operations.



Speaking at the swearing-in of newly elected executives of the PRINPAG in Accra on Tuesday, he noted that anyone who felt strongly about the work of any media practitioner or institution needed to express his or her outrage by resorting to the laws laid down to deal with media excesses.



“It is said that a bad press is better than none at all and as a human institution, the media are prone to errors and excesses but when that happens, we should express our disapproval using the basic tenets of the rule of law to deal with the situation,” he stated.



He disclosed that plans were far advanced to intensify engagement with some state institutions, including the National Petroleum Authority, National Lottery Authority, and COCOBOD to ensure fair distribution of adverts for its members.



“I am expecting the new leadership to follow up on this initiative to seal the discussions to enable all members of the Association to benefit from advert placements, which we believe, will give these institutions better value for their money instead of the current situation where only a few media outlets benefit from same,” he added.



Mr. Author urged media practitioners to be disciplined and prudent in discharging their mandate.

“We urge all our members to endeavour to exhibit high professional duty and strict adherence to high journalistic standards of balance, fairness, and accuracy, among others,” he emphasized.



The Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, while congratulating the new leadership, reminded them of the enormous task ahead.



He encouraged journalists to keep up the good work and adhere to the profession's ethics.



The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Dwumfour, urged the media to continue to hold public institutions accountable to deepen the country’s democracy.



“The GJA will collaborate with PRINPAG to train journalists in the country to adapt to changing phases of journalism and communication. This will ensure fact-based journalism which will help the country develop,” he stated.



The newly elected officers sworn into office are Edwin Arthur, President; Michael Antwi Adjei, Vice President; Emmanuel Opare Djan, National Organiser, and Jeorge Wilson Kingson Dumevi, Public Affairs Relations Officer.