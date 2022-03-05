Use local Ghanaian games to teach children their heritage - Teacher

Young girls playing the ampe game

Source: GNA

Miss Leticia Obeng Archer, an Asante Twi teacher at the Marymount International School has called on parents to teach their children their heritage by introducing them to some of the Ghanaian local games.

Miss Archer said games such as ‘ampe’, ‘oware’, ‘antoakyire’, and ‘dua ooo dua’ impact on children’s life to understand their culture, heritage, and must therefore not be done away with.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency as part of the Ghana month celebration, she said it was worrying and sad that some parents especially those in the urban areas do not even remember these games and had replaced them with electronic gadgets such as television, tablets, and laptops which the children were becoming addicted to.



She said the gadgets were not only making the children become obese but also depriving them of the needed socialization and bonding with family and friends, as well as promoting lack of exercise among them which she said would have a negative effect on the future generation.



Taking the GNA through some of the games, she noted that “antoakyire’ which literally means don’t look back involves a player putting something behind another person unknown to the person and running around to touch the person if they do not notice, the person then runs after him or her.



She explained that antoakyire helps build the muscles of children and make them strong as the game involved running, in addition to teaching them how to stay attentive and be aware of their surroundings.

Touching on Ampe, she said the game which was mainly played by females was introduced by an old woman in the past who came to the realization that while boys had all the opportunity to play and exercise, their female counterparts were always in the kitchen or doing house chores.



This game she said, used to be played by the girls at moonlight after the girls finished all their house chores by jumping while throwing their legs and clapping their hands, adding that when the legs of the players met it was referred to as ‘eshia’ while when the legs were different it was called ‘ampaho’.



The Twi teacher observed that ampe, apart from helping the girls to exercise and have fun, taught them calculations, as well as the ability to know each other as it took skills and observation to study which leg a player like throwing forth.



Miss Archer further said the game “dua ooo dua” meant animal tails which involves a person asking ‘tail ooo tail’ and the other players were expected to mention an animal with a tail, failure to mention something that hasn’t got a tail, they will chase you and touch you.



She said with this game teaches the children to be smart as they had to think on the spot to know which things have tails and those who don’t have it while learning the names of the animals.