Use of contraceptives among adolescents in Kumasi increasing - Pharmacist

Youth between the ages of fifteen-thirty patronize contraceptives

Painstaking investigations conducted by OTECNEWS indicate that the use of contraceptives in the Kumasi Metropolis in preventing unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and abortion-related complications that expose adolescents to health-related risks are on the increase.

According to the reports, the youth between the ages of fifteen-thirty patronize contraceptives especially those at the Senior High Schools and Universities because they are not ready for pregnancies.



Mr. Marven Boakye Yiadom, the supervisor for Darni Pharma, Ashtown Branch in an interview with OTEC news reporters Ruth Catherine Takyi and Queen Zuleiha on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, disclosed that some of the contraceptives are used before or after sex.



He continued that, excessive use of contraceptives can result in clotting of blood which can cause fibroid since some of the blood is kept within and piles up hence, the need to educate the youth on it as some of the youth are ignorant of the side effects.

The assistant manager for Scab Pharmacy Limited, Mr. David Kusi also added that when taking contraceptives, you should not take any other medication because it does not make the contraceptives work and there can be twice menstrual flow within a month.



"Post contraceptive pills should not be taken more than twice per year because it can result in menstrual irregularities and one can skip a month flow of blood meanwhile he/she is not pregnant", he warned.



According to him, ‘the youth should do well to abstain from sex if they are not ready for unwanted pregnancies and if not, then the use of condoms are to be used for protection as the side effects of contraceptives are unbearable."