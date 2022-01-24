Use of motorbikes banned in Bawku

The action affects both male and female riders

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has banned the use of motorbikes in Bawku.

The move is part of sweeping actions being taken by the security council to instill peace in the area following renewed clashes.



The action affects both male and female riders. It however excludes tricycles.



On January 10, 2021, the regional security council banned pillion from the area. Pillion is a seat for a passenger behind a motorcyclist. The ban however does not include women riders picking fellow women on their bikes.

On Sunday evening four people were reported to have been shot dead in the renewed shootings.



According to a source, the shooting which allegedly started on the morning of Sunday, January 23, was first heard around the central business area of the town which has been embroiled in sporadic shootings since November 2021.