Use only prescribed eye drops-Optometrist

Ghanaians asked to use prescribed eye drops only

Source: GNA

Avoid purchasing eye-related drugs from a pharmacy shop without a prescription from an eye specialist as the practices have the potential of endangering the eyes; Dr. Alfred Gardemor, Ghana Optometric Association, Public Relations Officer has cautioned.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema dialogue room, he revealed that most people who purchase counter eye drops without prescriptions, tend to add more problems to the already existing effect they have.



He revealed that some of the eye drops sold at the pharmacies were not recognized nor approved by the Food and Drugs Authority and could be detrimental to innocent users.



Dr. Gardemor, who is also a medical officer at the Nsawam Government Hospital gave the advice speaking at Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office and the Ghana Optometric Association fortnightly public sensitization initiative “GNA-GOA: My Eye! My Vision!



The initiative is a collaborative public education advocacy campaign to promote the need for people to access eye care and also to draw attention to vision health.



The GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! The initiative also seeks to challenge the public and policymakers to focus on vision as a health issue, which forms a critical component of mankind’s wellbeing but is often neglected.

“Don’t share drugs because it worked for a family member so based on that testimony other members who experience some similar ailment must automatically use that same drug”.



Dr. Gardemor noted that “some pharmacists know very well that the problem cannot be fixed by just the eye drop, but because they also want to make a profit may sell it out to the buyer”.



He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to regularly check their eyes from good optical clinics to prevent them from damaging their eyes.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor GNA Tema Regional Manager explained that as part of “GNA-GOA: My Eyes! My Vision! “We are combining the forces of our professional calling as Optometric Physicians and Communication Experts to reach out to the public with a well-coordinated message.”



He said the collaboration would serve as a major platform to educate the public on vision health and also serve as a critical stage for the association to reach out to the world.