Use the uniform for its purpose - Police told

National Coordinator for Alternative Dispute Resolution Alex Nartey, has asserted that Police and lawyers should use their uniform for its purpose.

According to the National Coordinator, the duty of policemen and lawyers is to serve its citizens.



Nevertheless, citizens must be vigilant and report those who are not doing their work well for them to be sacked.



“The uniform given to the policeman has been given to him to ensure justice, law and order and not to scare citizens”, he said on the My Lawyer My Counselor show hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman.



Mr Nartey further said, the job of the police is to protect the citizens but not to wear uniform, hold guns and scare people.

He encouraged Ghanaians to report any unwarranted behaviours from the police in order for them to be dealt with appropriately.



“Bribery and corruption must be reported and when we fail to do so, we should not put the blame on anybody but ourselves."



