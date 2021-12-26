Use this Christmas to reflect on the goodness of the Lord - Asamoah Boateng

Aspiring NPP National Chairman, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, an aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has urged the public to use the occasion to celebrate Jesus Christ and reflect on the mercies and goodness.

“On an occasion set aside to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Savior, may we humbly use the opportunity to reflect on the goodness of the Lord since the beginning of the year 2021”, he advised.



He admitted the challenges faced by the nation, businesses and individuals of which the grace of God sustained all, adding that it was time to give him back all the glory he deserved.



Giving his Christmas message to Ghanaians and especially the good people of NPP in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at his residency on Christmas day, Mr Boateng thanked the Almighty Cod for sustaining the people and country as a whole.



“The year 2021 has been a challenging year for nations, businesses, and individuals but the grace and mercies of the Lord has sustained us and, this is the time to reflect and give Him back all the glory,” he said



He urged all to inculcate the habit of giving, as God gave his only begotten son to mankind, and show love to the less privileged especially the vulnerable, adding that it was one of the responsibilities of Christians.



“As we celebrate this Christmas, let us show love to all manner of persons, especially the vulnerable and the poor in our communities for that is the purpose of being a Christian”, he admonished.

Backing his advice with the Bible quotation, Mr Boateng said Colossians 3:14-16, 14 says that “Most of all, let love guide your life, for then the whole church will stay together in perfect harmony".



15-" Let the peace of God that comes from Christ be always present in your hearts and lives, for this is your responsibility and privilege as members of his body. And always be thankful".



16- "Remember what Christ taught, and let his words enrich your lives and make you wise; teach them to each other and sing them out in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing to the Lord with thankful hearts."



He urged the populace not to relent on the safety directives outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) this festivity as the pandemic was not over yet.



“let us equally be conscious of the places we go because COVID-19 is still real. Let us stay alive to enjoy the goodness of the Lord” he stressed.



He on that note wished all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year in advance.