Use values of Ramadan to strengthen religious harmony – Regional Minister

Stephen Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister,

Source: GNA

Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, has urged the Muslim community to use the values of Ramadan to strengthen the prevailing peace, tolerance and religious harmony in the country to accelerate socioeconomic development.

He said the acts of devotion, kindness and love for one another exhibited over the period of Ramadan had built the culture of peace among the Muslim community within the region and the country at large and that should be translated to building a peaceful and inclusive society.



He asked them to pray for the restoration of lasting peace in conflict areas in the region such as Bawku, Doba-Kandiga, Bongo and Bolgatanga and the entire region which was retarding development and imposing hardships on the vulnerable particularly, women and children.



“It is my prayer and hope that these values are adhered to and permeate every aspect of our lives, so that we can collectively live in peace with one another and defeat the ills that have plagued our societies.”



The Regional Minister made the remarks when he joined the Muslim community to commemorate this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitr in Bolgatanga.



He noted that Ghana was a beacon of religious tolerance and urged the Muslims to uphold such values to promote development.

Mr Yakubu said the Upper East Region could not achieve the needed development without peaceful coexistence, “let us therefore endeavour to become ambassadors of peace in our homes, communities and institutions as per the teachings and principles of Islam,” he added.



The Regional Minister explained that the Government was committed to creating enabling environment with opportunities for all persons irrespective of their background or religious affiliations to promote growth and development.



He said apart from the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund to bring the needed development to the Zongo communities, the government had also established structures such as the Nasara Wing to reach out to Muslims and urged them to take advantage of such opportunities to address the challenges facing them.



Sheikh Alhaji Yussif Umar Mahmoud Imam, the Upper East Acting Regional Chief Imam, commended the government and security agencies for their efforts at bringing peace to conflict areas in the region such as Bawku, Bongo, Doba-Kandiga, and Bolgatanga and called for more to be done to ensure lasting peace in such areas.



He reiterated the resolve of the Muslim community to continue to pray for the return of peace in such areas and to support any effort to promote peace and urged the feuding factions to embrace peace and stability.