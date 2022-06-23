Use your huge numbers to push development to Ashanti - Asanteman youth tells MPs

Asanteman youth

The Bantama wing of the group, Asanteman Youth, has called on the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region to use their large numbers to push for development projects for communities in the region.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday morning at the Center for National Culture, the spokesperson for the group, Kwame Awuah Nimfuor, said the Ashanti Region has 47 members serving as representatives of the 47 constituencies in Parliament.



These numbers, he said, had not yielded any positive results for Asanteman, adding that the MPs should show commitment to the region's development.



Narrating with teary eyes, Mr. Nimfuor said, 'two MPs from the Volta Region were able to lobby to get 10 million Ghana cedis to construct a fence to ward off tidal waves worrying its communities'.



DETAILS:



The spokesperson said Ashanti MPs had shown little interest in projects the president earmarked for the region at the beginning of his 2nd term.

He noted that since the sod cutting event at Boankra, where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attended with the president, nothing had been seen at the place where an inland port had been intended.



Four interchanges the Finance Minister announced to be constructed in Ashanti this year, the spokesperson mentioned, are yet to be seen.



"Many roads that lead to food basket communities in Ashanti are in a deplorable state to the point that when it rains, residents are cut off from accessing the main cities of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region", Mr. Nimfuor noted.



ULTIMATUM:



The spokesperson said the youth group was giving the Ashanti MPs two weeks to see what responses they would give to the issues they have raised at the press conference.

He stressed that the earlier the MPs showed commitment to the region that has given them opportunities as legislators, the better.



The ruling party, he stated, was birthed and nurtured from the Ashanti Region and has since gotten its big wins in national elections from Asanteman.



"The votes Asanteman delivers to the NPP should make the government and its MPs realise the urgent need to work to make it the best-developed region in the country", the spokesperson stated.