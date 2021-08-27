Use your platforms to inspire the youth – Prophet advises media

File Photo

Source: GNA

Media practitioners have been urged to churn out positive stories to inspire the youth, and avoid negatives that have the potential to disturb national peace and social cohesion.

Prophet Collins Nyarko, the Founder of the Well of Salvation Ministry at Abesim, near Sunyani gave the advice during a special church service the Ministry organised for the media at Abesim.



He asked the media to use their platforms to propagate the ‘gospel of Jesus Christ’ and win more souls to the kingdom of God.

Prophet Nyarko stressed that journalism remained a revered and noble profession saying the “general public easily accept and believe what they hear, read and watch in the media”, and urged the media to be guided by high ethical standards and remained circumspect in their reportage.



“I will also urge you to become partners with God and use various platforms to send the good news across communities and nations”, entreating the media practitioners to be humble as well.