Use your skills to lobby development for Asokore Mampong – NBU tells Assembly Members

The assembly members were urged not to relent in their efforts

As the No Business As Usual Project nears its completing stages in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, managers of the EU-funded initiative have charged assembly members to ensure they put all their training to bear in upholding the principles of sound local governance of the municipality.

Speaking at a closing and assessment meeting with assembly members, the project spearheads were positive the Municipality will yield positive dividends in inclusive and participatory governance, accountability and overall development of its electoral areas.



Programs manager Vincent Ohene Ntow pointed out that, “One of our core objectives was to enhance the capacity of assembly members to be able to effectively partner assembly and CSOs, to promote local economic development.



“What we have done is to equip them with various skills such as lobbying and advocacy skills, proposal and grants writing, how to undertake social audits, budget tracking and so many other skills. We expect them to implement and effectively utilize them," he advised.

Final meetings to tie in the ends of the training saw assembly members demonstrate the usefulness of their training in championing the development of their electoral areas.



The assembly members were however urged not to relent in their efforts as they continue to work with Civil Society Organizations’ to serve as checks on the operations of the Assembly on the exit of the Project.



The NBU project implemented by the SOS Children’s Villages with support from the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly will also leave its mark in training over 500 youth directly in employability and entrepreneurial skills.