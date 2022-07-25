Using Ghana Card at the airport was fast and simple - Ghanaian traveller reveals

A Ghanaian who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport using her Ghanacard to board her flight has spoken of how convenient it is to use the card.

In an interview with Metro TV on her arrival, the traveller told the station how fast it was for her arrival to be processed by Ghana Immigration after using the Ghanacard to board her flight back home.



"I just gave him my Ghanacard and in less than two minutes, it was done," said the traveller.



Comparing using the Ghanacard with the normal passport, the traveller said, using the Ghanacard for the first time, she found it more convenient at the arrival lounge because the queue for those with Ghanacard at the airport was shorter, and so was the processing time.



"With the passport, the queue was very long and he now has to look for the passport page, open up and know where to stamp. the passport and check for the passport page and also look for where to stamp. But the Ghanacard queue was very short."



She expressed delight at how the Ghanacard is turning out to be a multi-purpose card for Ghanaians, including proving one's identity.

The Ghanacard is gradually being adopted by Ghanaians as a travel document.



The Ghana Immigration Service has revealed that so far, about 1051 Ghanaians have boarded flights with the Ghanacard and travelled to Ghana with it,



Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement last week confirming the status of the Ghanacard as a travel document, hinted that Ghana would be negotiating with individual countries for bilateral agreements to enable Ghanaians to use it to travel to those countries.



Until that happens, holders, especially Diasporan Ghanaians who are on foreign passports, can use the Ghanacard and travel back to Ghana without requiring a visa, as would have been the case if they were using their foreign passports to travel.



