Utilities court commences prosecution of electricity thieves

File photo/ Court

The Utilities Court (Court 9) of the Accra Circuit Court has commenced the prosecution of offenders of all forms of illegality with the use of electricity.

This comes on the back of the moratorium the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) granted to customers.



The court commenced on Thursday, 11 August 2022.



The Utilities court will also prosecute offenders who commit illegalities against the company.



The ECG extended its moratorium to customers with faulty metres and other anomalies that needed to be rectified by two weeks.

The power distributing company had earlier given affected customers until Wednesday, 6 July 2022 to report such anomalies.



Customers were also encouraged to take advantage of the extension to report all anomalies.



The moratorium covered: “Postpaid customers who have metres but do not receive bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits, customers whose metres are faulty, customers who have by-passed or tampered with their metres and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage and customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality.”



The ECG had stressed that after the moratorium, “customers who are caught stealing electricity, which is criminal, will be charged with the offence of stealing in accordance with the law.”