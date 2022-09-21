V/R: Dzifa Gomashie demands full-scale probe into Laklevikope lagoon drowning incident

Ketu South MP, Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on the police to launch a full-scale investigation into the recent drowning incident on the Laklevikope lagoon.

It will be recalled that GNA reported on September 18 that Madam Yawa Apenu (aged 41) drowned in a pit dug in the Keta Lagoon at Laklevikope, with her children Bridget Amewu (14), Daddy Amewu (10) and a third child, Sitsofe Ahiawor (8) when they allegedly went fishing.



Although residents claim the pit belongs to Seven Seas Salt Limited, the company denies it stating that it is out of their concession and rather belonged to an individual who was using it as a fish pond.



Reacting to the incident in a Facebook post, the legislator extended her condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of their beloved relatives.



She stated that a delegation represented her in presenting water to the family per the demands of custom and tradition.



"On the 17th of September, I received news of a tragic accident in the Laklevikope Lagoon in my beloved Ketu South. This is not the first time lives have been lost in our lagoons in Ketu South.



"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area and the entire community of Ketu South. Babaa na mi kataa, miawoe se nyavor.



"The team (included Constituency Executives, Zonal Executives and my office Staff) who represented me to express my condolences presented some water to the bereaved family as custom and tradition demands," part of the MP's post read.

Dzifa Gomashie said she had been receiving reports of the nefarious activities of the salt mining company over which she took steps to address.



She urged the Minerals Commission and the Municipal Assembly to take ‘urgent steps’ in addressing the menace posed by the activities of the mining communities to forestall any tragic death.



"Prior to this particular incident, I received many calls and complaints about the nefarious and environmentally hostile activities of the Salt Mining Company and the effect of those activities on the ketu South Municipality.



"I have also read the report from one community to the Speaker of Parliament. Following this, I engaged the Traditional Authorities, Opinion leaders and the salt mining company. I have also asked for legal advice and the necessary steps I can take as the elected representative of the people to address their concerns.



"While I commiserate with the affected communities, I also want to urge the Ministry in charge, the Minerals Commission and the Municipal Assembly to take the extremely urgent steps necessary to avert any more tragic deaths," her post continued.



Dzifa Gomashie wants investigations conducted into the current matter with the subsequent report also published.



She said while the people of Ketu South are law-abiding, they will not sit aloof and watch foreign entities endanger their lives.

"Indeed, I demand a full scale Police investigations into the present case and the publication of the report as well as the full disclosure of the efforts to ensure the lives and property of the people are protected.



"We are a peaceful and law-abiding people and will support the state in the discharge of their duty but will not sit aloof whilst foreign entities imperil the lives of our people die. Enough is enough! Ketu lives matter," her post concluded.







Read Below The Full Post of Dzifa Gomashie



MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES BY HON. ABLA DZIFA GOMASHIE



On the 17th of September, I received news of a tragic accident in the Laklevikope Lagoon in my beloved Ketu South. This is not the first time lives have been lost in our lagoons in Ketu South.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the Viepe-Tokor Electoral Area and the entire community of Ketu South. Babaa na mi kataa, miawoe se nyavor.

The team (included Constituency Executives, Zonal Executives and my office Staff) who represented me to express my condolences presented some water to the bereaved family as custom and tradition demands.



Prior to this particular incident, I received many calls and complaints about the nefarious and environmentally hostile activities of the Salt Mining Company and the effect of those activities on the ketu South Municipality.



I have also read the report from one community to the Speaker of Parliament. Following this, I engaged the Traditional Authorities, Opinion leaders and the salt mining company. I have also asked for legal advice and the necessary steps I can take as the elected representative of the people to address their concerns.



While I commiserate with the affected communities, I also want to urge the Ministry in charge, the Minerals Commission and the Municipal Assembly to take the *extremely urgent steps* necessary to avert any more tragic deaths.



Indeed, I demand a full scale Police investigations into the present case and the publication of the report as well as the full disclosure of the efforts to ensure the lives and property of the people are protected.



We are a peaceful and law-abiding people and will support the state in the discharge of their duty but will not sit aloof whilst foreign entities imperil the lives of our people die.



Enough is enough! Ketu lives matter.

Signed: Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP)



