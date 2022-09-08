V/R: Eschew arrogance of power - Mahama urges public servants

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has decried what he describes as arrogance of power among some Ghanaian public officials.

Mr. Mahama was addressing a congregation of the Amenuveve E.P Church at Dorfor-Podoe in the North Tongu District of the Volta region at the Church’s 125-years anniversary celebration said most people in public service today make ”nonsense of the title, public servant.”



“Unfortunately, we cannot talk same of leaders of today when we talk about humbleness, humility and modesty. A lot of people exhibit a lot of arrogance in public service today.”



“Why are we called public servants when you are a Minister or a CEO or you are the head of a public institution? You are called a public servant and a servant’s duty is to serve not to lord it over the people.



“Unfortunately, a lot of us do not see their promotion into service as an obligation to serve the people. So you see a lot of arrogance when people think that public institutions are their private property and they conduct themselves as such,” the former President said.

The former President, thus, urged Ghanaian public officials to learn from the Church and serve with humility.



Mr. Mahama also commended the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) for its contributions to nation building.



He noted that, but for the E.P Church a lot of people may not have had access to education in the country.