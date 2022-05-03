V/R: Ho municipal assembly starts collecting new GHC1 toll from commercial drivers

A taxi station | File photo

The Ho municipal assembly effective Monday, 2 May 2022, began collecting a toll of GHS1 from all commercial vehicles in the municipality.

The mandatory toll dubbed: ‘Tax on Sale’ which comes with a sticker for identification is to secure a smooth running of the assembly.



Chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Patrick Larry told host of Ho FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Torgbui Ahorgo I, that, the toll, will enable the assembly meet its financial obligation to its employees.



He said; “70percent of employees in the Assembly are not on the Government Payroll. Therefore it is the responsibility of the Assembly to pay them from the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) and 20percent of the IGF is to be set aside for capital development in the Municipality.

“There’s no money in the Assembly but the Assembly is putting in much effort to construct roads, pay employees and attend to every emergency needs in the Municipality.”



According to the Chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee, stakeholder consultation took place with commercial drivers in the municipality to sensitise them on the new tax, however, it was discovered that there were fragmented institutions within the commercial vehicle drivers.



This, he noted, made it difficult for the assembly to engage all of them.