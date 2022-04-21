0
V/R: Kpeve Torngor, Alavanyo Hove get CHPS compunds

66131862 The CHPS compound facility

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Health, Mahama Asei Seini, has inaugurated two CHPS compounds at Kpeve Torngor and Alavanyo Hove in the Afadzato South District in the Volta Region.

The facilities were funded by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH).

Mr Seini, in his address, thanked the Korean Government for their continues support in providing towards the Universal Health Coverage Drive and the strengthening the Ghanaian health system.

