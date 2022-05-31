1
V/R: Lightning kills 17-year-old coconut seller at Bankoe, injures two others

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Lightning has struck a teenage coconut seller dead at Bankoe in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

Two other casualties survived and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Monday incident sparked superstitious rumours that Emmanuel Torli may have stolen the coconut, thus, his punishment by lightening.

Dispelling the theft rumours, the boy’s brother, Selasi Kwao, told journalists: “The coconut was plucked at our family house at Sokode Bagble. The coconut tree belongs to our uncle and he was aware we were plucking some of the coconuts”.

“I personally climbed the tree to pluck it. I plucked them from 6 trees. My brother who is dead now did not climb the tree. I even paid some people who helped in climbing with me. I only sent him to come and sell them”, he said.

The boy’s distraught mother, Rejoice Kwao, said: “They have been selling coconut for some time now but today, I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son”.

“I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless”, she wailed.

She said: “My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so, they pluck from him also. But I don’t know what happened here today”.

“There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening”, she said.

Residents and passersby were all afraid to move the body, which had been left untouched as of the time of filing this report.

