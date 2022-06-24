V/R NAGRAT threatens strike over non-payment of Cost Of Living Allowance

File photo of strike placard

The Volta Regional branch of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has given government up to the end of this month to pay them a 20percet cost of Living Allowance, COLA.

The Association says by the end of the month, if the 20 percent allowance is not paid them, they will expect the National Association to declare a nationwide strike.



NAGRAT, since the beginning of the month, has been putting pressure on government demanding the payment of Cost of Living Allowance, COLA.

The Association cited current living conditions in the country which they describe as very excruciating. The Regional Association is expecting the national leadership to heed their calls for a strike if government fails to meet their demands.