V/R: Police arrests 12 commercial sex workers in Ho

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Twelve female commercial sex workers have been arrested in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

They were rounded up in a joint operation by personnel from the Volta regional police Intelligence and Operations Unit on Saturday, 19 March 2022.

The operation was carried out as a result of an upsurge in criminal activities in the Municipality.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 35, include both Ghanaians and foreigners.

The suspects were arrested at Mirage Pub near the Ho Technical University.

They are expected to be screened by the police and arraigned.

Meanwhile, the police has said it will continue with the operation in order to raid the municipality of criminals.

