V/R: Police nabs 17 suspected drug dealers

The retrieved suspected Narcotic Substances

Police operations in the Volta Region has led to the arrest of some 17 persons suspected to be dealing in narcotic substances.

Thirteen of the suspects were picked up in an hour operation at Juapong following police intelligence.



Under that exercise, the Police retrieved quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, powdered substances believed to be cocaine, and other implements such as pairs of scissors, folding paper (Rizla), and brown paper.



Moreover, five abandoned motorbikes at the ghettos were also impounded in the process.



In a similar operation led by the Dzodze District Police Commander, DSP Christian Dogbatse on Wednesday February 2, 2022, three other suspects including a woman were also arrested by the Dzodze District Police Command.



The police then conducted a search and retrieved 281 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted narcotics induced preparations; 622 pieces of toffee, bitters, lighters and other implements used in processing narcotics substances.

At Abutiakope beach in the Keta Municipality, a 59-year-old male suspect was grabbed by the police on Thursday, February 3, 2022 after failed attempt to escape arrest.



His other accomplices managed to escape in a fishing boat at the same scene abandoning two sacks of narcotic substances and a Pajero SUV.



In regards to that, the Volta Regional Police Command has noted that the Keta District Police Command is following leads to get those who escaped arrested.



Meanwhile, all 17 suspects will be screened and those who find themselves culpable after investigation will be put before court.



According to the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, the exercise is aimed at combating the use and peddling of narcotic substances in the area.