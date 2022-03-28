2
Menu
News

V/R: Zipline opens new distribution centres in Anum-Boso, Kete-Krachi

35650280 Naa Adorkor Yawson

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Zipline Ghana has inaugurated two new distribution centres in Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi in the Volta Region.

The Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi distribution centres were opened by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

They are expected to serve 70 per cent of the residents in the Volta Region, 95 per cent of those in the Oti Region and the islands along the Volta lake.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Nyabgo Sroe in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region on Monday, 21 March 2022, to launch the Anum-Boso distribution centre, the General Manager of Zipline Ghana, Naa Adorkor Yawson, reiterated the impact made across the country, since the inception of the service.

“Since 2019, we [Zipline] have delivered over 1.7million medical commodities including blood, essential medicines and vaccines to over 2,300 Health Facilities across 147 districts in 13 regions.”

Ms Yawson noted that approximately, 60 per cent of these health facilities are mostly health centres and CHPS Compounds.

She added: “For the very first time, communities marginalised by geographical and ground infrastructure challenge have experienced first-hand instant access to medicine, cost savings, stronger emergency and disaster response, reduction in referral weight and improved health outcomes through this beautiful technology.”

Zipline has built and operationalised 6 distribution centres across the country.

So far, 200,000 units of critical medical products have been distributed from the newly-built Anum-Boso and Kete-Krachi distribution centres.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges
Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist