V/R tidal wave: Over 7000 people rendered homeless – MP

Most public places have been submerged by the water

Over 7000 people in three constituencies in the Volta region have been displaced by the tidal waves on Sunday night, according to the Member of Parliament for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.

The constituencies are Keta, Ketu South and Anlo.



Apart from these, over 300 households have been affected while several public places such as health centres, have been submerged.



The MP made the revelations in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise on Tuesday after the MP visited some of the affected townships.

He explained to 3FM’s Sunrise host, Alfred Ocansey that “we have to reside some of them in community centres, classrooms”.



“Some of the schools are closed. Some private schools are also helping and I think a state of emergency has to be declared in Keta”.



Mr. Gakpe said, “we need food and shelter for them immediately. We need to provide shelter, blankets for the people because health centres have been submerged”.