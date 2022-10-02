1
VAT receipts issuance: GRA sanctions three auto mechanic shops in Accra

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has seized documents and equipment from alleged tax defaulters for failing to issue Value Added Tax, VAT, invoices.

GRA officials during an unannounced visit to three Auto mechanic shops, at Adenta and Madina enclave, detected that the shops had registered with the Authority but were not issuing the VAT invoices.

The GRA officials, therefore, collected some documents and system units from the three shops, for a thorough search on their operations.

Speaking with the GNA, Chief Revenue Officer of the Debt Management Compliance and Enforcement Unit, of the GRA, Nathaniel Tetteh, said the documents collected would be assessed to know the services they rendered and the amount they are to pay back to State.

He said all businesses are supposed to register with the Authority to charge VAT on the services they render to their customers and equally give same to the Authority.

He said the Electronic-VAT (e-VAT), which takes effect today, will help the GRA to regulate and check businesses across the country.

