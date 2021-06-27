VGMA 22: Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year award

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
She won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.
Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.
Day Two of the awards night started on Saturday June 26 and ended in the wee hours of Sunday, June 27.
She is the first female gospel musician to be named artiste of the year, the first gospel Artiste to win the accolade was Joe Mettle in 2017.
An elated Diana Hamilton thanked God and all industry players and well wishers who propelled her song 'Adom' to achieve the current historic feat.
Artiste of the Year nominees:
Diana Hamilton - winner
Adina
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Previous winners of Arstiste of the Year award
1999
Masan Aba– Akyeame feat. Mary, Nana Quame & Yoggy Doggie
2000
Aben Wo Ha – Daddy Lumba
2001
Wogbe Jeke – Nat Brew
2002
Medo – Lord Kenya
2003
Tom & Jerry – Kojo Antwi
2004
Ahomka Wo Mu – V.I.P
2005
Konkontiba – Obour feat. Batman
2006
Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah
2007
I Want To See You My Father – King Ayisoba
2008
Kwaw Kese
2009
Angelina – Praye
2010
Simple – Bradez
2011
Aha Ye De – Nana Boro feat. S.K Original
2012
U Go Kill Me – Sarkodie feat. E.L
2013
Life (Walahi)– R2Bees
2014
Dancehall King – Shatta Wale
2015
Adonai (Remix) – Sarkodie feat. Castro
2016
Mansa – Bisa K’ Dei
2017
Joe Mettle
2018
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
2019
Unannouncd
2020
Kuami Eugene
????Adom oo Adom....— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 27, 2021
Congratulations @dianaahamilton. Well deserved #VGMA22 Artiste of the Year????????#VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/blDTgh2ooQ
