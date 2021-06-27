32
VGMA 22: Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year award

Diana Hamilton Quit Diana Hamilton is the first gospel artiste to win Artiste of the Year award

Sun, 27 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.

Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Day Two of the awards night started on Saturday June 26 and ended in the wee hours of Sunday, June 27.

She is the first female gospel musician to be named artiste of the year, the first gospel Artiste to win the accolade was Joe Mettle in 2017.

An elated Diana Hamilton thanked God and all industry players and well wishers who propelled her song 'Adom' to achieve the current historic feat.

Artiste of the Year nominees:

Diana Hamilton - winner

Adina

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Previous winners of Arstiste of the Year award

1999

Masan Aba– Akyeame feat. Mary, Nana Quame & Yoggy Doggie

2000

Aben Wo Ha – Daddy Lumba

2001

Wogbe Jeke – Nat Brew

2002

Medo – Lord Kenya

2003

Tom & Jerry – Kojo Antwi

2004

Ahomka Wo Mu – V.I.P

2005

Konkontiba – Obour feat. Batman

2006

Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah

2007

I Want To See You My Father – King Ayisoba

2008

Kwaw Kese

2009

Angelina – Praye

2010

Simple – Bradez

2011

Aha Ye De – Nana Boro feat. S.K Original

2012

U Go Kill Me – Sarkodie feat. E.L

2013

Life (Walahi)– R2Bees

2014

Dancehall King – Shatta Wale

2015

Adonai (Remix) – Sarkodie feat. Castro

2016

Mansa – Bisa K’ Dei

2017

Joe Mettle

2018

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

2019

Unannouncd

2020

Kuami Eugene



