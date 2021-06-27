VGMA 22: Diana Hamilton wins Artiste of the Year award

Diana Hamilton is the first gospel artiste to win Artiste of the Year award

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has made history at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She won the biggest award on the night, the coveted Artiste of the Year Award beating off competition from a list dominated by secular artistes.



Her song 'Adom' also bagged the most popular song of the year award at the event which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.



Day Two of the awards night started on Saturday June 26 and ended in the wee hours of Sunday, June 27.



She is the first female gospel musician to be named artiste of the year, the first gospel Artiste to win the accolade was Joe Mettle in 2017.



An elated Diana Hamilton thanked God and all industry players and well wishers who propelled her song 'Adom' to achieve the current historic feat.



Artiste of the Year nominees:



Diana Hamilton - winner



Adina



KiDi



Kuami Eugene



Medikal



Sarkodie

Previous winners of Arstiste of the Year award



1999



Masan Aba– Akyeame feat. Mary, Nana Quame & Yoggy Doggie



2000



Aben Wo Ha – Daddy Lumba



2001



Wogbe Jeke – Nat Brew



2002



Medo – Lord Kenya



2003



Tom & Jerry – Kojo Antwi



2004

Ahomka Wo Mu – V.I.P



2005



Konkontiba – Obour feat. Batman



2006



Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah



2007



I Want To See You My Father – King Ayisoba



2008



Kwaw Kese



2009



Angelina – Praye



2010

Simple – Bradez



2011



Aha Ye De – Nana Boro feat. S.K Original



2012



U Go Kill Me – Sarkodie feat. E.L



2013



Life (Walahi)– R2Bees



2014



Dancehall King – Shatta Wale



2015



Adonai (Remix) – Sarkodie feat. Castro



2016

Mansa – Bisa K’ Dei



2017



Joe Mettle



2018



Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie



2019



Unannouncd



2020



Kuami Eugene



