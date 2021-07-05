VIDEO FLASHBACK: How Ernesto Yeboah disrupted parliamentary sitting

On July 5, 2019, exactly two years ago, the leader of The Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah was arrested in the Chamber of Parliament after he was heard shouting “drop that chamber” in protest to a proposal of the construction of a 450 member Chamber.

He was arrested by the Parliamentary Security Unit together with two others.



The new Chamber was targeted to have had housing facilities including diplomatic offices, a mosque, eateries, press conference rooms, galleries, a library, a museum, a church, a car park, an upper gallery garden, a post office among others.



It was reported that the 450-member Chamber was to cost the nation 200 million dollars for its construction.

