VIDEO FLASHBACK: No reviewing, no cancellation of the Free SHS policy - Akufo-Addo

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is currently torn between a communication challenge and what could affect the future of one of its flagship programs, the Free Senior High School policy.

Captured in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, it was reported that that the government intends to re-look at all of its flagship projects.

“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved,” the statement said in part.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, however had to issue a rejoinder to the reports, explaining that the government had no plans of canceling the Free SHS.

He explained that the Free SHS is something his government is not reviewing anytime soon, blaming some media houses of misquoting him.

"I want to categorically state that I haven't said the government will review the most touted programme Free SHS, but there are ongoing adjustments to review some policies," he clarified.

On the back of this, a 2019 video of the president making an emphatic statement on the Free SHS, has also re-emerged online.

In a GhanaWeb video originally dated Sunday, December 22, 2019, President Akufo-Addo is seen speaking to his party members at one of its congresses.

"This Free SHS policy is a policy for the development of our country, we are not going back on it, we are not going to have a review, we are going to continue with it," he said.

See the video here:

