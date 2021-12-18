VIP JEOUN opens bus terminal in Tamale

The new station in Tamale

Source: GNA

VIP JEOUN Transport has opened a new bus terminal in Tamale to serve as its hub for entry into the five regions in the north to make transportation accessible to all in the area.

The opening of the VIP JEOUN Transport’s new bus terminal in Tamale was also in line with the company’s resolve to build a single purpose state-of-the-art bus terminal in all regional capitals across the country.



Mr Yaw Amponsah Marfo, Chief Executive Officer of VIP JEOUN Transport, who spoke during the opening of the bus terminal, noted that Tamale was an ancient trading and cosmopolitan centre hence the construction of the bus terminal in the area to serve all stakeholders.



The VIP JEOUN Transport began operations in the country in 2009 with a fleet of 12 buses.



The company has grown over the years and currently boasts of a fleet of over 700 buses serving over 45 destinations across the country.



Mr Marfo said the company had resolved to improve the frequency from Accra to the five regions in the north adding it would expand as well as extend services to Walewale, Nalerigu, and Bunkpurugu in the North East Region, Damongo in the Savannah Region, and Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region.



He added that, “To make transportation accessible to all in the northern regions, VIP JEOUN again intends to open routes to Obuasi, Sefwi, Techiman, Sunyani, Dunkwa, Takoradi, Min, Goaso, and Sankore all in the middle belt of the country. This, we believe, will make it easier for the people of the north to travel with ease and comfort.

He spoke about the plans of the company in its second decade saying it intended to grow innovatively by using strategy and technology to create further wealth adding the company would soon launch online platforms for booking and buying tickets.



Mr Philip Owiredu, Managing Director of Cal Bank assured of the bank’s continued support to the VIP JEOUN Transport to propel its continued growth and success in the transport sector.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister urged long-distance coaches to use two drivers per bus to ensure safety on the roads.



Alhaji Saibu commended VIP JEOUN for its achievements in the transport sector saying its operations had boosted transportation in the country.



Superintendent Mahmud Yussif, Northern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service urged drivers to observe speed limits, avoid wrongful and unnecessary overtaking and rest appropriately to ensure safety on the roads.



Nanton–Naa Mahamadu Bawa, Paramount Chief of Nanton Traditional Area, who represented Ya-Na Abukari (II) during the event, called for increased Police patrols on the roads to ensure the safety and security of road users.