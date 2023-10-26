VRA caused flooding: I’m ashamed of your irresponsible comment – Edudzi berated by Kofi Tontoh

Aerial view of submerged communities | File photo

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a government spokesperson, Kofi Tontoh clashed on TV during a discussion on the flooding triggered by spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

Edudzi who is head of the NDC’s legal department accused the Volta River Authority (VRA) of intentionally causing the flooding by ignoring their data on water volumes year-on-year.



He said even when VRA's own data suggested that the volumes of water being recorded between June 2022 and this year could lead to heavy spillage, the Authority failed to act.



He insisted that the VRA could have taken proactive action as far back as June 2023 but waited will middle of September to start spilling, which situation has led to the humanitarian crisis people in the Volta Region and other parts of the country are facing.



When Kofi Tontoh took his turn on the issue, he accused the NDC of employing clandestine politicking, “with use of words like intentional, deliberate intentional to achieve what? If VRA intentionally floods Mepe, to achieve what?” he submitted.



According to him, the NDC’s misplaced viewpoint is to create the impression that VRA wants to impoverish and to destroy the lives of the people.

“This is an irresponsible comment coming from you and you should never behave like that. You can question how it went and all of that. But to suggest that a government institution planned deliberately to destroy the lives of people in Mepe, this is the height of irresponsible politicking…



“I am ashamed of you, completely ashamed of what you have done this morning,” he stressed.



He also disputed Edudzi’s water volumes analysis, the basis on which he accused VRA of deliberately causing the flooding.



The duo were speaking on the October 23 edition of TV3’s New Day programme.





