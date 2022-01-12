Vaccinated persons dying more, stop administration - Doctors to Akufo-Addo

Some doctors have called on government to cease covid-19 vaccine rollout

Concerned Doctors of Ghana have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, with immediate effect, put a hold on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to them, the impression by government that the vaccine prevents infection and spread is false.



Classfmonline reports that the concerned doctors indicate that recent studies show the vaccinated population is becoming more relevant in the spread of COVID-19, adding that, the vaccinated individuals have rather become a source of outbreaks.



The doctors in a letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo said, “during the early days of the pandemic, the general sentiment was to hold on for a vaccine to come and save the day. We were told that these vaccines were our only way out of this pandemic, providing immunity against infection, preventing severe/critical disease hospitalisations and death. Overtime, however, all these have been shown to be false assertions.”

They also urged government to immediately stop the mandatory requirement of proof of vaccination. Backing their argument with data, the concerned doctors indicated that the assertion that these COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, has been shown to be inaccurate as well.



They said “in the state of Vermont, USA, it has been shown that 79% of deaths in September 2021 were among fully vaccinated individuals.



“Over the month of September last year in the UK, approximately 79% of deaths were among fully vaccinated individuals as well. There are even schools of thought that theorise that the vaccinated are the main drivers of the pandemic," classfmonline.com quoted them as having said.



They added that relevant metrics indicate that, Ghana and Africa have done better than most of the world, they however recommend that many Ghanaians can strengthen their immune system by eating local dishes and fruits as recommended by the president in the early days of the pandemic.



“Per your dietary advice during the early days of the pandemic, Mr. president said many Ghanaians may have strengthened their immune system after eating more of our local dishes and fruits which tend to be high in vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients,” they added.



They urged government to conduct further research into locally made remedies and treatment for COVID-19.