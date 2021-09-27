Vaccination is the best way to end coronavirus, get vaccinated – Kufuor to Ghanaians

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has said the surest way to eradicate the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is vaccination.

To that end, he has appealed to all persons to get inoculated.



“Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” the two-time Ghanaian leader said in a tweet on Sunday.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) resumed the vaccination of Ghanaians, 18 years old and above, with the additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines received by the country last Friday, September 24.



The rollout of the COVAX facility vaccine started the country’s mass vaccination exercise in March. But shortage of supply from the Serum Institute of India forced a halt in the exercise.



On Tuesday, August 31, those who were yet to receive their second doses began getting them after 249,6000 additional doses were received under the COVAX facility.

This ended on Saturday, September 4.



“Persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of AstraZeneca are to participate in this exercise,” the Service said in a press release on Thursday, September 23.



“All eligible persons are advised to take along a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination,” the release signed by Director-General of the Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye directed.



“Persons due for the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca should preferably send the ID card presented for the 1st dose as well as their COVID-19 vaccination card.”



So far, 1,643,172 vaccines have been administered across the country. Out of this number, 1,026,652 have received their first dose of one of AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred and fifty (777,750) have been fully vaccinated as they have received both doses. The Moderna vaccines received from the US are yet to be administered.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the target is to vaccinate twenty million people by the end of the year.



