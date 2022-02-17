Vaccine Equity: WHO DG commends Akufo-Addo for his commitment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment and leadership in the vaccination exercise on the continent.

In series of tweets, he said “Thank you my brother @NAkufoAddo, President of #Ghana, for your commitment and leadership on #VaccinEquity in Africa. Together, for a healthier, safer world.”



“.@WHO is committed to working with all partners, & with our brothers & sisters from Africa to build the continent’s capacities & self-reliance, to bring the #COVID19 pandemic under control & drive a truly inclusive & sustainable recovery. #VaccinEquity,” he added.



This was after the launch the BioNContainer mRNA vaccine initiative.

“This project, in conjunction with the mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub in South Africa, will provide Africa with needed and sustainable production capacities. I wish BioNTech every success in this endeavour, and I am confident that together, we can be successful. #VaccinEquity,” he added.





