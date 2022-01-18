Vaccines safe, discard your faith and beliefs - GMA President to Ghanaians

President of Ghana Medical Association, Frank Serebour

The President of Ghana Medical Association (GMA) who is Medical Superintendent of Bekwai Government Hospital Dr. Frank Serebour has emphasized that the Data available to the GMA supports the efficacy and safety of all the COVID-19 vaccines currently registered and in use in Ghana.”

Dr. Frank Serebour has debunked allegations raised by some pastors and sections of Ghanaians that the COVID-19 Vaccination is part of spreading anti-Christ (666) the end time.



According to GMA President Dr. Frank Serebour, the vaccines are safe and they will help protect Ghanaians even when they contract the virus



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr. Frank Serebour explained that “The evidence that the vaccines reduce the incidence of critical illness, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission and deaths globally and in Ghana is undisputed”.



“We need to throw away our beliefs and faith because the vaccines are safe. This is about science so we have to deal with it scientifically and not faith and believes” Dr. Frank Serebour explained.

Dr. Frank Serebour urged the government to intensify education on COVID-19 rather than the enforcement.



“Educating the public on COVID-19 and the vaccination will help than deploying police and military to enforce the people to adhere to the COVID protocols” he added.



He, therefore, urged the public to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the virus in the country.