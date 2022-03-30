Vakpo fired up for 2022 Easter celebrations

Easter is characterized by many activities

Source: Felix Dela Klutse, Contributor

Easter is a holiday commemorating Jesus Christ's crucifixion, death, and resurrection. In this sense, Christians over the world observe Good Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday to commemorate Jesus' passion, death, and triumphant resurrection from the dead, which represents the origin of Christianity.

Aside from its religious significance, the Easter week in Ghana has been used by many traditional communities for social activities such as fundraising for development projects, family reunions, youth socialization, reconciliation, and development planning.



The residents of Vakpo in the Volta Region's North Dayi District are planning to make this year's Easter (2022) a memorable one. The Easter programme is being organized by the Vakpo Youth Ambassadors and this would be the sixth edition.



Vakpo is a foremost town located within the North Dayi constituency in the Volta region which was founded some 500 years ago. Vakpo was among the clans that escaped from King Agorkorli together with Hlefi, Dzolo, Agate, Tsome and Gbefi.



The Vakpo’s were primarily hunters and farmers of which they became famous for their Yam cultivation. The present-day Vakpo has an estimated population of about 25,000 and boasts of two second-cycle institutions namely, Vakpo Senior High School (VASEC) and Vakpo Senior Technical School (VASTEC).



Miss Ernestine Delali Adjo, a member of the planning committee, stated that after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted the Easter programme for the past two years, the group felt it was necessary to come up with a well-packaged programme for this year in order to restore the joy that comes with the Easter season.

The Theme for this years’ Vakpo Easter program is “Vakpo Is Our Home”



“The theme was chosen with the primary goal of bringing our own Vakpo Natives, both at home and abroad, together in unity, love, and to bring Vakpo close to our hearts," Miss Adjo has stated.



Some activities listed for the Easter celebration include Miss Vakpo 2022, Vakpo Strongest, Football Gala, float, borborbor night, health walk, crusade and picnic.



Below are the planned activities:



13th April 2022-Float from 3pm

15th April 2022-Borborbor Night at 7 pm Venue: Vakpo Post office Square



16th April 2022-Marathon, Health Walk, Football Gala, and Volley ball in the Morning



16th April 2022-Vakpo Strongest at 7pm Venue: Vakpo Post office Square



17th April 2022-Miss Vakpo Beauty Pageant at 7pm Venue: Vakpo Post office Square



18th April 2022-Vakpo Music and arts festival at 7pm Venue: Vakpo Post office Square