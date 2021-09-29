Value for money vision is our guide – Ameyaw Akumfi assures Akufo-Addo as PPA Board starts work

Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Former Minister of Education

Former Minister of Education Prof Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has promised that his leadership of the Public Procurement Authority as Board Chairman will ensure value for money.

He said this is in line with the President’s pledge of protecting the country’s purse.



Speaking at a short event to swear in the new board of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Ameyaw Akumfi who is a leading contender in the National Chairmanship race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “His Excellency has indicated to all of us that he’s going to protect Ghana’s purse and in doing so it’s essential that we always put procurement of goods, work, services with one aim in mind, Value for money”.



The short event took place at the Finance Ministry Conference room with all members present except Mad. Patricia Safo and was administrated by the Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejusu Constituency Hon John Kuma.



Members present were Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Board Chair, Mr Frank Mante CEO of PPA and a member, Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Mr. Hayford Amoh, Mad. Ernestina Swatson Eshun, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Mr. Samuel Richard Nee Baiboo and Mr. Isaac Kofi Amoah.

Who is Prof Ameyaw Akumfi



Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi (born 21 January 1945 in Techiman, Brong Ahafo Region) is a Ghanaian academician and politician. Ameyaw-Akumfi was the Minister of Education in the John Agyekum Kufour administration.



Ameyaw-Akumfi entered the University of Ghana in 1965 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1969 and earned his master’s degree in the same field a year later. In 1970, he left to study Zoology at the University of Michigan in the United States, where he earned his doctorate in 1972.



He has in recent times shown his interest in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its Chairman. He is known to preach peace in the NPP because he believes it’s the only way the political party can “break the eight.”