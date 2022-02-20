Value your right to vote – Konadu Apraku tells NPP delegates

Kofi Konadu Apraku, former MP, Minister

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has asked delegates of the party to cherish their power to vote ahead of the party’s internal elections.

He said the voting decision they make have consequences on their own lives and the lives of others around them hence, the need to value that right.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, Dr Konadu Apraku also extended this advise to delegates of all the political parties in Ghana especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The message to all the delegates even for NDC, this is Ghana but for primarily of NPP, is that we have the capacity to determine the future that that we want.



“Our vote is the best way to actualize it. So you are making a fundamental decision that will impact on your life that will impact on your children and families and life and that will impact on your neighbour’s.



“People fight for the right to vote because it defines everything . Let us take it seriously , it is not just a matter of somebody giving you something it is a matter of transforming your own life,” he said.



The NPP is preparing tom elects it executives.

Ahead of the polls, the Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoah has urged all aspirants to continue to serve the party irrespective of the outcome.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Friday February 18, The former Member of Parliament for Adentan said ” You should continue to serve the NPP irrespective of the results of the [internal] elections. That brings me to the other thing we are talking about, e-levy.



“You will be surprised how many of NPP officers at local level and communicators are not talking enough about government policies especially the E-levy.



“I was in a couple of funerals yesterday in the region and I took time off to speak to lot of people. Opinion I am getting all the way from the chiefs I interacted with, opinion leaders from across the country and the local people is that the NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP .



“The NPP in the communities must step out and boldly project the party and its achievements , it is so important. Many people have accepted the E-levy in principle but they still need to be spoken with and engagement must continue.



“That is where I pick these conversations up that we members of the NPP ought to be talking more about the E-levy at local level. So some of the information may not be very clear but the reason, we believe at national level, at government level is clear. It is an opportunity to transform local, indigenous capital into local production , creating high skills and then you will have high paying private sector jobs . Because the E-levy will act as a catalyst to drive private sector investments both local and foreign into the productive areas.”