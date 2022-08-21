11
Varsity riots: 'I’m shocked future leaders are behaving this way' – Minister of Education

Dr Adutwum.png Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is Minister of Education

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister is concerned about the spate of violent clashes on university campuses.

In the last few weeks, there has been clashes on the campuses of the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, actions the Minister describes as 'unfortunate.'

According to him, management of these institutions must take concrete steps to nip the trend in the bud and find a lasting solution to student radicalism and vandalism.

“It is unfortunate, I had a long talk with the Vice Chancellor we are not happy that the future leaders of this country will behave like this manner,” he said on Friday August 19.

He added “we want the Universities to find a lasting solution to this, the students need to be counselled that you don’t resort to violence to address concerns.”

