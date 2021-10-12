'Vast majority of Ghanaians will be disappointed if Mahama doesn’t contest 2024’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said there are many Ghanaians who will be disappointed and unhappy if John Dramani Mahama does not contest for the NDC flagbearership in the 2024 elections.

Sammy Gyamfi said he himself will also be unhappy but so will the majority of Ghanaians who have the belief in John Mahama and will be disappointed if the former president fails to contest to salvage Ghana from the claws of the clueless NPP government.



“Of course I will want him to stand and I will be very unhappy if he decides not to stand. I know that he knows that the vast majority of Ghanaians not just NDC supporters will be very disappointed in him if he tries to let us down by not standing.



“Knowing him as a listening leader, I know he will make the right decision by standing when that time is ripe and he deems it fit to make that announcement I believe he himself or his spokespersons will do so for him,” he told Bridget Otoo in an interview on Accra-based Metro TV.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama is currently on a thank-you tour across the country expressing his heartwarming gratitude to the people of Ghana for the massive votes given to him in the 2020 elections.



He is using the opportunity that affords him to address various national issues and bring to bear the shortcomings of the current government.



But it is becoming glaringly clear that the contest for the NDC flagbearership will be a herculean task as Dr. Kwabena Duffour has been tipped to also contest for the position in a bid to “save Ghana”.