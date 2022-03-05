2
Veep joins Muslims to pray for Ghana ahead of 65th Independence Anniversary 

Bawumia Praying Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (third from left)

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Friday joined hundreds of Muslim faithful at the National Mosque, Kanda, to pray for continuous peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians ahead of Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

He also asked for Allah's continuous protection and guidance over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, and the entire citizenry to ensure prosperity for all.

The Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving formed part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, which falls on March 6.

The Vice President, who made the prayer request through Ben Abdallah Banda, the Coordinator of Zongo Development Affairs, presented an undisclosed amount of money to the National Chief Imam, Council of Zongo Chiefs, and the Muslim Committee.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by his wife, Samira, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador T.B Baba, and the National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah.

