Vehicle runs into traders at Kejetia market, 1 in critical condition in the Ashanti Region

A private car on Tuesday, 17 January 2022, run into traders at the Kejetia market extension underpass in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region, leaving a passerby in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the private car with registration number GW 2447 15 was detained by an official of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for making a U-turn at an undesignated point.



The driver of the vehicle was made to do a reverse in order to park properly when the incident occurred.



Narrating the incident to ClassFM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, a trader who plying her business at the scene of the incident noted that the driver was trying to reverse the car in order to park properly when it hit a tricycle and knocked down the victim.



“There’s no U-turn here, the KMA people will arrest you if you attempt to make a U-turn here. So the vehicle was coming from the MTN side and as soon as she made a U-turn here, she got detained by the KMA official, and while they were talking, he asked the driver to move the vehicle back and park properly.

“It was a woman driving, as soon as she reversed the car, the car was going to run into us [traders] but there was a tricycle here so it hit the back of it and the vehicle turned in the other direction and knocked down a middle-aged woman. She was dragged under the car, so the men had to come and lift the car up and remove her.”



The woman who was badly injured with blood oozing from parts of her head was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested by the Kejetia Police.