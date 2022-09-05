Vehicle runs over corn mill operator at Enyan Abaasa

The car involved in the killing of a 24-year old corn mill operator

A 24-year-old corn mill operator has met his untimely death after a vehicle crushed him at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The car had onboard mourners numbering about six who were returning from a mortuary when it crushed with the deceased, who was said to be on his way to buy fuel for his corn mill machine.



Reports gathered indicate that the deceased had packed his motorcycle on a section of the road to urinate when the driver who was driving recklessly crushed him.



The incident happened on Friday evening, 2nd September 2022

The case was reported to the Ajumako District Police Command.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman Asikuma Mortuary.