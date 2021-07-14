Vendors will not be allowed to trade along Pokuase interchange – MCE affirms

A photograph of the Pokuase Interchange

Clement Wilkinson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, has given assurances that vendors will not be allowed to trade along the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange which was commissioned on July 9, 2021.



According to him, the Pokuase Interchange qualifies to serve as a tourist site and therefore allowing hawkers sell or trade around the stretch will only take away its beauty.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, Mr Wilkinson said the decision is going to be strictly adhered to and will not be one of the usual anthems which is not practicalized.



“We will make sure that no one post bills or sells at the Pokuase interchange. This is not a political anthem. We need to fix the country as people are saying. But to fix the country, we need people to fix their minds as well,” he said.



He further noted that, complaints made by drivers and passengers indicate that hawkers are the cause of traffic congestion in the city.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, July 9, 2021, commissioned the four-tier Pokuase Interchange where the construction commenced in April 2018 and was initially expected to be completed in October 2020 but had to be suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.