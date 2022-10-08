Verify statements from us before publication or risk legal action – PNC warns media

Janet Asana Nabla

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has called on media houses across the country to verify all statements from the party with the General Secretary, Ms Janet Asana Nabla before publication.

The party, in a statement issued on Friday, 7 October 2022, also warned that it will take legal action against any media house which refuses to adhere to its directive.



According to the PNC, it “shall take serious offence and take legal action against any media house that shall not adhere to this request.”



The PNC also appealed to the general public to disregard an "ill-written" statement purported to be coming from the party, which said the recently-announced cocoa producer price was an "insult to farmers".



“This statement is not from the PNC and the party is working with those who published it to unveil the faceless persons behind the statement."

The PNC said it is of the conviction that an increase in cocoa producer prices of 21 per cent is "commendable" in this COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war-induced hardship all over the world.



“An economy that is negotiating with the IMF to improve its debt management should be commended for stepping up to increase the producer price of cocoa.”



It, therefore, urged Ghanaians to “appreciate the economic difficulties we are in and to redirect our taste from the consumption of foreign goods to that of local ones to help in boosting the Ghanaian economy and to bear with the government in its policy implementation.”